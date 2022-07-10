Expand / Collapse search

'Innocent' teen killed in apparent gang shooting in Anaheim: police

By Alexa Mae Asperin
The 17-year-old boy was innocent and police believe he did nothing wrong, police said.

ANAHEIM, Calif. - An investigation is underway after an innocent 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting involving gang members in Anaheim Friday night, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said they believe the victim was innocent and not associated with the gangs.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived; no other suspect information has been released.