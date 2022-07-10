'Innocent' teen killed in apparent gang shooting in Anaheim: police
ANAHEIM, Calif. - An investigation is underway after an innocent 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting involving gang members in Anaheim Friday night, according to police.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police said they believe the victim was innocent and not associated with the gangs.
The suspects fled the scene before police arrived; no other suspect information has been released.