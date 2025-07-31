14-year-old girl critically injured in LA hit-and-run crash

The Brief A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on June 6. The incident occurred at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 90th Street, and the suspect's vehicle is described as a white pickup truck. The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification and apprehension of the driver.



A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision in Los Angeles.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the driver.

What we know:

On June 6, around 8:35 p.m., a vehicle traveling northbound on Vermont Avenue at 90th Street collided with a 14-year-old girl, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was walking westbound on Vermont Avenue inside a marked crosswalk at the time of the incident.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, identify themselves, or provide aid to the victim, instead continuing northbound on Vermont Avenue.

Paramedics transported the girl to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a white pickup truck.

*Below is a picture of the actual suspect vehicle*

What's next:

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking information from the public.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction. Motorists are reminded that if they are involved in a traffic collision, they should pull over, stop, and notify emergency services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Traffic Division, Officer Lozada at 213-677-9791.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be made to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or through their website and mobile app.