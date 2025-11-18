13-year-old boy killed in suspected hit-and-run in Orange County

article

The Brief A 13-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash this morning in Dana Point, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred around 8:20 a.m. at Dana Point Harbor Drive and Park Lantern; the boy later died at a hospital. Deputies arrested the 59-year-old local resident driver nearby on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs.



A 13-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while waiting at a crosswalk in Dana Point on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dana Point Harbor Drive and Park Lantern.

Authorities said the boy was on the way to school and was waiting at the crosswalk when he was hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver, a 59-year-old man from Dana Point, initially drove away from the scene, but witnesses helped deputies to identify and locate the driver about two or three miles away.

The man was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

What we don't know:

The identities of the driver and the victim were not released.