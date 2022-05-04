105 freeway in Paramount shutdown as CHP investigates shooting

A shooting investigation has halted traffic on the 105 freeway in Paramount.

The California Highway Patrol says a shooting occurred around 11:20 a.m. on the westbound 105 Freeway near Garfield Ave.

All westbound lanes have been closed along with the Garfield off-ramp. Traffic is backed up for miles, there is no estimate on when the freeway will reopen.

No officers were injured, according to CHP and at least one person was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

