CHP officer injured in shootout with murder suspect that prompted closure of 105 Freeway

The 105 Freeway was closed in both directions Tuesday at the 710 Freeway following a shootout between a suspected murder suspect and California Highway Patrol officers.

The suspect's vehicle broke down on the transition road from the westbound 105 Freeway to the northbound 710 Freeway in the Paramount area around 8 a.m.

CHP officers responded to a call for a disabled vehicle and at some point when they stopped to render aid, the suspect pulled out a handgun. Video from SkyFOX showed the suspect open fire on the officers, who returned fire, striking the suspect.

Video from SkyFOX showed that the suspect in a standoff with CHP officers Tuesday was seen holding a handgun before opening fire on officers. (FOX 11)

The suspect was transported to the hospital by ambulance in an unknown condition.

One CHP officer was wounded in the shooting. The wounded CHP officer suffered a graze wound to the head, and he could be seen walking in the area after the shooting and being treated at the scene.

The suspect's vehicle matches the license plate of a vehicle stolen by a suspect wanted in connection with a murder in the South Los Angeles area.

At this time, the CHP has not released the name of the suspect involved in the shootout.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

