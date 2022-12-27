Expand / Collapse search

1 killed, 3 injured after car gets trapped under semi in Vernon

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:31PM
Vernon
Child rescued from fatal car crash in Vernon

VERNON, Calif. - One person is dead and at least two others were critically injured in a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Vernon Tuesday.

Rescue crews were called out to the intersection of Bandini Boulevard and South Bonnie Beach Place in Vernon shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department

When crews got to the scene, they found what appeared be a dark-colored Mustang trapped underneath the semi-truck. Crews determined one person had died at the scene while three were critically injured. One victim was trapped in the vehicle, according to LACoFD.

SkyFOX captured the moments where a firefighter rescues a small child from a deadly crash scene.

SkyFOX captured the moments where a firefighter rescues a small child from a deadly crash scene. (FOX 11)

Images from SkyFOX seem to show that the truck was attempting to turn when the car got trapped underneath. A small child was also seen being held by rescuers.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 