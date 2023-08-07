Hollywood stabbing leaves 1 woman dead, 1 woman injured

A verbal dispute escalated into a deadly stabbing in Hollywood early Monday morning, officials said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the early stages of the investigation reveal three women got into an argument inside a vehicle near Sunset Boulevard and Formosa Avenue around 1:45 a.m.

The argument got heated and two of the women were stabbed. One of the women, age 46, was declared dead at the scene and a 24-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

A 23-year-old woman suspected in the stabbing was taken into custody.

Their names have not been released.

City News Service contributed to this report.