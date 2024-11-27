710 Freeway shooting: 1 hurt in possible road rage incident

The Brief One person was injured following a car-to-car shooting in East Los Angeles. It happened just after midnight on the southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway near the 5 junction. The shooting is being investigated as a possible road rage incident.



One person was shot during a possible road shooting on the 710 Freeway in East Los Angeles Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to the southbound lanes of the 710 near the 5 Freeway junction around 12:12 a.m.

An investigation revealed a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to a silver Prius and began shooting into the vehicle.

There were three people inside the Prius; one passenger was shot, officials said.

The Prius driver was able to drive to a hospital.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect's vehicle or suspect.

All lanes of the southbound 710 Freeway at Third Street were closed for more than four hours during the shooting investigation.

No other information was immediately available.