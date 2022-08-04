At least 1 person hospitalized in Hustler Casino shooting in Gardena

One person was hospitalized following reports of shots fired during a possible robbery at the Hustler Casino in Gardena late Thursday morning.

The casino is located at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and E. Redondo Boulevard in Gardena. The city is located in the South Bay region of Los Angeles about 15 minutes south of downtown LA.

Los Angeles County fire officials said they were called to the casino just before 10:15 a.m. after receiving a report of a gunshot wound. After locating the victim, they were taken to a hospital.

According to reports from the scene, the shooting was connected with an armed robbery attempt, possibly of an armored vehicle at the casino.

Police fanned out across the area in search of at least one suspect, but there were no immediate reports of any arrests.

No further information was immediately released.

City News Service contributed to this report.



