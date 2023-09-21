1 dead in hit-and-run crash in Sylmar involving pickup truck

The search is on for the suspect pickup driver in the deadly hit-and-run crash in Sylmar.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Astoria Street and Foothill Boulevard around 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, one person was pronounced dead and a second person was rushed to the hospital.

LAPD believes the suspect may have been in a pickup truck with a silver trip. Officials did not give detailed description of the suspect's vehicle.