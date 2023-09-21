Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in hit-and-run crash in Sylmar involving pickup truck

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:37PM
Sylmar
1 dead in Sylmar hit-and-run

Two pedestrians were hit in Sylmar, one of them dying at the scene. The suspect remains on the run.

LOS ANGELES - The search is on for the suspect pickup driver in the deadly hit-and-run crash in Sylmar.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Astoria Street and Foothill Boulevard around 7:40 p.m. Thursday. 

Upon arrival, one person was pronounced dead and a second person was rushed to the hospital.

LAPD believes the suspect may have been in a pickup truck with a silver trip. Officials did not give detailed description of the suspect's vehicle.