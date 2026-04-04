Mom, stepdad sentenced for torturing teen daughter to death after she sent 'inappropriate' texts to boys

The Brief Oriana Estela Elias and Vincent Gibbs were sentenced to 22 years to life for the torture and murder of Elias’ 16-year-old daughter. The victim, Pearlene V., was forced to perform strenuous exercise in the sun and beaten for hours with a wooden plank and a belt. The fatal assault occurred in a trailer without utilities and was witnessed by the girl’s sisters, who were told to lie to authorities.



A mother and stepfather have been sentenced to 22 years to life in state prison for the 2021 torture and murder of 16-year-old Pearlene V.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Oriana Estela Elias, 38, and Vincent Gibbs, 39, were convicted on March 17 of second-degree murder, torture, and child abuse.

The abuse was triggered by the parents' anger over Pearlene sending "inappropriate text messages to teenage boys."

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During the attack, Gibbs used a weapon, and Elias later attempted to dissuade the victim's sisters from reporting the crime to paramedics or police.

What they're saying:

In a statement, District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the sentence "reflects an unthinkable betrayal by parents, who are meant to protect their children from harm."

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"Pearlene was denied the chance to grow up and become who she was meant to be. There is no punishment that can restore the loss of life," he added.