Today's mortgage and refinance rates dip for shorter repayment terms | Dec. 27, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the new mortgage and mortgage refinance rates for Dec. 27, 2021, which fell for some terms since last week. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, homebuyers looking to lock in a mortgage rate today could find lower rates than last week for 15-year and 10-year terms.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.190%, unchanged

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, unchanged

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, down from 2.375%, -0.125

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.125%, down from 2.375%, -0.250

Rates last updated on Dec. 27, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

What this means: Although shorter repayment terms are less popular with buyers than longer terms, which yield lower monthly payments, buyers who can swing a larger mortgage payment could find particular bargains with a 15-year or 10-year mortgage today. Locking in one of today’s low mortgage rates during this holiday week could allow buyers to secure a low interest rate ahead of rising rates predicted for next year.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Today’s mortgage refinance rates also fell for shorter terms, while holding steady for 30- and 20-year repayment terms. Homeowners who lock in one of today’s low mortgage refinance rates could significantly reduce their interest costs over the life of their loan, while paying off their mortgages faster. As with mortgage rates, refinance rates are expected to continue rising in 2022. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home loan, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed refinance rates: 3.190%, unchanged

20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.875%, unchanged

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.250%, down from 2.375%, -0.125

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.250%, down from 2.375%, -0.125

How to get low mortgage rates

Mortgage and refinance rates are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered .

If you want to get the lowest possible monthly mortgage payment, taking the following steps can help you secure a lower rate on your home loan:

It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders to find the best rate for your financial goals. According to research from Freddie Mac , borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote — and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes.

Current mortgage rates

The average mortgage interest rate for all repayment terms is just 2.610%, the lowest it’s been since Dec. 17.

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.190%. This is the same as last week. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.875%. This is the same as last week. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.250%. This is down from last week. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.125%. This is down from last week. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are mixed compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.190%, up from 3.125% last week, +0.065

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, the same as last week

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, the same as last week

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.125%, down from 2.250% last week, -0.125

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate . It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance, so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac .

As a Credible authority on mortgages and personal finance, Chris Jennings has covered topics that include mortgage loans, mortgage refinancing, and more. He’s been an editor and editorial assistant in the online personal finance space for four years. His work has been featured by MSN, AOL, Yahoo Finance, and more.