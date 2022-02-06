In Depth: A look at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

Segment One:

Kathryn Schloessman, President of the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee joins Hal to talk about all the hard work that has been going on for the past five years to prep this big event. She discusses how the pandemic affected the event, and tells us about the huge number of details and last minute planning going on.

She discusses events going on surrounding the Super Bowl for the fans, and addresses the traffic and parking situations that attendees will face.



Segment Two:

Arash Markazi, ESPN Radio host, tells us some of the details of the game and explains how the Rams are not the "home team" even though they are playing in their own stadium. He talks a little bit about what having the Rams in the Super Bowl means to fans and also what next year might look like.



Segment Three:

Don Skeoch, Chief Marketing Officer of the LA Tourism and Convention Board talks to Hal about how the Super Bowl and the surrounding events will affect us here in L.A. He says that most of the people who are in town are not actually here for the game. Most of them are here for the parties and events surrounding the game. He says the tourism component will definitely prove a boost to L.A’s economy and that there are people pouring into town already.

