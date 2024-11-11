Voters reject Prop 6, known by supporters as 'End Slavery' act in California

The Associated Press has called another race from Tuesday's election, Proposition 6, which supporters said would "end slavery" for inmates, has been rejected by California voters.

Advocates pushed for this, citing prison labor conditions where inmates are often paid less than a dollar an hour to fight fires, clean cells or do landscaping at cemeteries.

By rejecting Prop 6, forced labor in prison (involuntary servitude) as punishment for a crime will continue in state prisons.

The California Constitution allows inmates in prisons to work shifts in various jobs like cooking, cleaning, and performing laundry services.

Inmates do not have a choice to take work assignments. If they refuse to work, they can be disciplined.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, 60,000 inmates currently work in California prisons.