Prop 32 fails: Californians reject raising minimum wage to nation-high $18 per hour

Californians voted against Proposition 32, rejecting an increase to the state minimum wage.

Proposition 32, also known as the Living Wage Act, would have required employers with 26 or more employees to raise wages to $17 immediately and then to $18 on Jan. 1. For employers with 25 or fewer employees, the increases would have been delayed, rising to $17 on Jan. 1, and $18 in 2026.

Who supports Proposition 32?

Advocate and entrepreneur Joe Sanberg, who championed the ballot measure, said that raising the minimum wage would allow essential workers and single mothers to manage California's living costs. He argued that with companies increasing the prices of goods, workers would be able to afford their basic needs.

Who's against Proposition 32?

The California Restaurant Association, California Chamber of Commerce, and California Grocers Association oppose the minimum wage increase. They argue that Proposition 32 would compel small businesses to hike prices, contributing to inflation and elevated living costs, ultimately harming working families.