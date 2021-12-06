'Save Our Streets': Seeking answers to recent LA violence
FOX 11 held a town hall discussion seeking answers to the recent violence hurting Los Angeles.
Murder rates have surged; Are they here to stay?
FOX 11's Laura Diaz spoke with an expert to discuss the recent spike in murders across our area.
Preventing burglaries: Home security expert discusses ways to keep your home secure
A professional home security expert spoke with FOX 11 about ways to secure your home and best prevent a burglary.
Full Episode: 'Save Our Streets' town hall discussion on Southern California crime wave
FOX 11 and our special guests held a town hall discussion to seek answers to crime in our area.
New video shows flash mob suspects using bear spray on Nordstrom security guard
The LAPD has released new video related to a robbery at the Nordstrom at Topanga Mall in November. Investigators are still searching for the suspects, including one who used bear spray on the security guard.