Michigan beats UConn to win men's NCAA Tournament

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The Brief Michigan’s transfer-heavy "Fab Five" lineup won the national championship with a 69–63 victory over UConn, securing the program’s first title since 1989. Despite poor 3-point shooting, Michigan relied on strong defense and key performances from Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney to hold off a persistent UConn team. The Wolverines’ gritty, defense-first approach and cohesive play overcame shooting struggles and rebounding deficits to complete their title run.



Michigan’s new Fab Five threw style points out the door and brought home a prize not even the school’s most famous team could capture.

The five fabulous transfers who make up coach Dusty May’s starting lineup got down and dirty with the rest of the Wolverines — coming out with the national title trophy Monday night after muscling their way to a 69-63 victory over stingy, stubborn UConn.

Michigan only made two 3-pointers all night.

The Final Four’s most outstanding player, Elliot Cadeau, led the Wolverines with 19 points, including the team’s first 3, which came 7:04 into the second half. The second 3, from freshman Trey McKenney, came with 1:50 left and felt like a dagger, giving May’s team — which had scored 90 points in five straight March Madness games leading to the final — a nine-point lead.

To no one’s surprise, UConn fought to the finish. Solo Ball banked in a 3 to cut the deficit to four with 37 seconds left — and after two missed free throws, UConn’s Alex Karaban (17 points) barely grazed the rim on a 3 that would’ve cut the deficit to one with 17 seconds left.

Not until McKenney sank two free throws to bring Michigan’s shooting from the line to 25 for 28 for the night could the Wolverines (37-3) kick off the celebration for the program’s second title — the other coming in 1989, a few years before the Fab Five arrived and made two trips to the championship game, but never won a title.

"HAIL TO VICTORS!!!!" Jalen Rose, one of the Fab Five stars, posted on social media. "NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!!"

It was the first men’s hoops title for the Big Ten since Michigan State in 2000. Including UCLA’s win in the women’s NCAA Tournament Sunday, the conference swept the football (Indiana) and basketball titles this year.

Michigan won this one with defense, holding UConn to 30.9% shooting — the fourth straight game the Wolverines held their opponent to a season-low field-goal percentage.

"These guys have done it all year," May said. "When one side of the ball has let us down, the other side has picked it up. Our togetherness defensively ultimately got us over the hump."

Michigan had to fight for everything. The Wolverines missed their first 11 shots from 3, finished 2 for 15 beyond the arc and won despite the struggles of their best player, Yaxel Lendeborg. Ailing with a hurt knee and foot that kept him from elevating, the graduate transfer from UAB finished with 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting.

"If you’d told me we would shoot it this poorly and (be) dominated on the glass and still find a way to win, I don’t know if I would have believed you," May said. "This team just found a way all season."

The two 3-pointers were tied for second fewest by a winning team in the title game, according to Sportradar. Michigan also got outrebounded 22-12 on the offensive glass by a UConn team that would not go away.

"How are you disappointed at all in your group?" UConn coach Dan Hurley said. "These guys have 22 offensive rebounds versus that group of ‘mon-stars’ out there. So, proud of the guys."

Truth be told, it wasn’t anyone’s prettiest night.

UConn’s hopes of becoming the first team since John Wooden’s UCLA dynasty to win three titles in four seasons came up short, done in by massive foul trouble and its own terrible shooting.

Hurley’s team missed its first 11 shots from 3 in the second half.

Braylon Mullins, the hero of the Duke win that put UConn in the Final Four, finished 4 of 17, though he made a pair of late 3s that kept the game in reach. Tarris Reed Jr., the transfer from Michigan, finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds but never took control.

UConn (34-6) covered the 6 1/2-point spread, and Hurley kept his players out on the court to watch the podium get set up for the victors.

About the only consolation: The Huskies clogged things up, slowed things down and made Michigan beat them at their game.

"It’s complicated, because everyone’s crushed," Hurley said. "We came here to be out there, doing what those guys are doing right now."

Nobody did it quite like the Wolverines this year. They came into the title game shooting freely and winning big. In each of their five tournament games, they broke 90 and won by 13 or more.

In this one, they didn’t hit 70 and had to battle to the buzzer. It was ugly — the opposite of an instant classic. And yet, in almost every way, it was the prettiest of them all for Michigan — the one that gives the school what the Fab Five couldn’t manage — namely, a natty.

"Nobody cared about stats the whole season," Cadeau said. "Nobody cared about nothing but winning. I’m just glad to be part of that."

Style points aside, this was a championship built from outside — the best team money could buy.

All five Wolverines starters played college ball elsewhere, and all but Nimari Burnett came to Ann Arbor this season. That’s a product of the transfer portal that May has shown no reluctance to use since he arrived from Florida Atlantic two seasons ago.

His ability to form a makeshift group into a winner shows the value of a coach and a culture.

"They might be still calling us mercenaries but we’re the hardest-working team," Lendenborg said. "We’re the best in college basketball and we’ll be one of the greatest ever."

Pretty much everyone in the maize and blue would second that.

"Go BLUE. …champions!!! Respect- Love!" was the social media post from another Fab Five icon, Chris Webber.