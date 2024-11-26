Blake Snell joining Dodgers, 2-time Cy Young winner announces

Blake Snell is reportedly heading to Los Angeles.

The 2-time Cy Young winner himself took to social media to post a not-so-subtle edited photo of him in Dodger Blue. Moments after the post, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Snell and the Dodgers have tentatively reached a 5-year, $182 million deal.

Should the Snell signing become official, he'll join a starting rotation that includes Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow. Shohei Ohtani, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May are all recovering from major injuries, but are expected to join the rotation at some point in 2025.

Reigning 2024 World Series champs Walker Buehler and Jack Flaherty are now free agents, so it is unknown if they'll return to the Dodgers in 2025.

As of Tuesday, 8 p.m. PT, the team has not made any announcements on Snell.