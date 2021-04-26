Will convicted killer Scott Peterson get new penalty phase trial?

It was a trial that attracted worldwide attention and now convicted killer Scott Peterson could learn whether he'll be granted a new penalty phase trial.



Peterson will appear via Zoom from San Quentin Prison for the penalty re-trial on Tuesday morning.

In 2005, a jury sentenced him to death for the murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son.

But last August, the California Supreme Court cited serious errors in the jury selection process and the high court ordered a San Mateo County judge to re-examine whether Peterson should be given a new trial.