Wednesday's Child: Sisters Cielo and Paola like trying new things together

Cielo and Paola are sweet, friendly and closely bonded sisters in need of an adoptive family. They are rarely apart from one another by choice, so it’s important we find one committed family to meet both of their needs together. Cielo and Paola like trying new activities together, so trying their hands (and feet) at ice skating seemed apropos going into a new year.

Cielo (born March 2012) is the big sister who likes helping others and being involved in school activities. She enjoys cooking, drawing, arts and crafts, and shopping. Cielo is kind and clever and says that when she grows up she would like to be a detective. Cielo likes school and is an active participant in support services to further advance her learning.

Paola (born February 2014) is an active girl who enjoys playing outside and taking walks – especially if there is a pet dog to walk! Paola enjoys coloring and is a great helper at school. Paola also receives support services at school in which she is an enthusiastic participant.

Both sisters have adventurous spirits and while ice skating for the first time was a bit

staggering for them, they kept at it and were enthusiastically persistent. Cielo and Paola could benefit from a family with consistent parenting styles. They are fun-loving girls who would really enjoy things like taking family road-trips where everyone sings along to the music on the radio. Cielo and Paola do have visits with birth relatives and would like to be part of an adoptive family which supports them in maintaining such relationships.

To see more of sister duo Cielo and Paola, tune in to Wednesday’s Child. To learn more about adopting, give us a call at 1-866-921-2367 (ADOPT).

