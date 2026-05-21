Wednesday's Child: Joshua is a stylish and bright teen who would love a forever family

Joshua (b. Nov. 2009) is a bright and creative teen with a warm and engaging personality. He’s got his own sense of style, and he shared that he wants to be a fashion designer when he grows up. As an older teen in foster care with college close around the corner, we took him to ASU’s Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) in Downtown LA, where he toured the campus and met with instructors and current students to get a feel for what this course of study is all about.

Joshua got to experience the energy of a renowned design school and was able to get a meaningful glimpse into the possibilities ahead as he pursues college. We found Joshua to be thoughtful and observant as he noticed design elements and genres while touring the campus.

Joshua tells us that he has a unique sense of style and loves to express himself through creativity, especially through fashion. He wants his designs to be inclusive of all body types and to showcase a diversity of expressions.

Joshua is open to all family constellations, and he emphasizes that the elements he is looking for in a family are those who are caring, supportive, and encouraging. While finding a tribe who will provide guidance to help him achieve his dreams is a priority, Joshua also hopes he and his future adoptive family will enjoy traveling together.

To see more of Joshua, tune in to Wednesday’s Child. For information about the adoption process, please call us at 1-866-921-2367 (ADOPT).