Two killed, 2 children hospitalized after wrong-way crash in Perris

Two people were killed, and two children are in critical condition after a wrong-wray crash in Perris early Sunday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, calls came in around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning for a Ford Mustang that was traveling on the wrong way of the 74 Freeway in Perris. Just minutes later, CHP says, reports came in of a head-on collision involving that Mustang and a Kia Forte.

SUGGESTED:

According to officials, the drivers of the two cars were killed in the crash. Two passengers in the Kia Forte, who according to CHP were under 18, were transported to the hospital.

While CHP continues to investigate, the department says that at this point it's not clear whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.