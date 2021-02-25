Two injured after apparent electrical explosion in Downtown LA

Two men were injured following an apparent explosion involving electrical equipment in Downtown Los Angeles.

The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. Thursday at a loading dock near 360 S Flower St.

Witnesses say there was some form of explosion, possibly from the electrical equipment.

The two men, described as firefighters as private contractors, were taken to the local hospital in critical condition. No one else was injured.

This is a developing story

