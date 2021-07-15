Three injured, including LAPD officer, in Tarzana car crash

article

Three people were injured in a traffic collision Thursday morning in Tarzana, including a Los Angeles police officer, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the two-vehicle crash happened at 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Burbank and Reseda boulevards.

All three patients were transferred to a local hospital in fair condition.

No further information was immediately released by officials.

