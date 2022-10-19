Thousand of fentanyl pills in candy boxes seized at LAX; suspect gets away

Nearly 12,000 fentanyl pills hidden in candy boxes were seized at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday, and the person who tried to smuggle them on to a plan got away, according to officials.

This happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. LA County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau Detectives and Drug Enforcement Agency agents assigned to the airport seized the pill as the suspect tried to go through a TSA checkpoint. The suspect had several bags of popular candies, including Sweet Tarts, Skittles, and Whoppers.

Upon further inspection however, agents realized that the box had no candy in them, only fentanyl.

The suspect was able to get away, but authorities say they've identified them and are investigating. Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call LASD at 562-946-7125. Those wanting to stay anonymous can call 800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip through http://lacrimestoppers.org.