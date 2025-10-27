Third death at Disney World reported in less than 2 weeks

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

The Brief Three guests have reportedly died at Walt Disney World in a span of just 10 days, prompting public scrutiny. The fatalities include two apparent suicides at the contemporary resort and one death due to a pre-existing medical condition. Specific details and circumstances surrounding the recent deaths have not been publicly revealed by authorities.



Walt Disney World has experienced three deaths in a span of less than two weeks, according to reports.

Two of the deaths—Summer Equitz and the more recent man in his 60s—occurred at the Contemporary Resort.

The man in his 60s who died at the Contemporary Resort had his manner of death ruled a suicide by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office. The death at the Fort Wilderness Campground involved a man in his 60s who died from a pre-existing medical condition.

Since the park opened in 1971, a total of 68 people have reportedly died at the resort.

What they're saying:

Guests have taken to social media platforms, including TikTok, to share their observations of the response to the incidents.

One post from Thursday morning showed first responders and crime scene tape, stating, "We woke up to a very large law enforcement outside our balcony this morning at Disney's Bay Lake Tower."

The post concluded with the information they were given, stating, "We were told it was a ‘medical emergency’. Prayers to the family & those involved."

What we don't know:

Specific details surrounding the recent deaths at the resort have not been disclosed.