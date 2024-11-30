Thieves ransack San Bernardino arcade, stay for days through Thanksgiving

article

The Brief Extraordinaire Arcade in San Bernardino was robbed over the Thanksgiving holiday. Thieves broke in Wednesday and stayed through Thursday. The crooks made off with an estimated $12,000 in merchandise, including an X-Men arcade game.



A popular arcade in San Bernardino was ransacked by thieves over the Thanksgiving holiday.

"I feel violated," said Will Luna, owner of Extraordinaire Arcade. "I’m extremely upset."

On Friday morning, Luna was alerted that his business had been burglarized. Surveillance video shows several people breaking in on Wednesday and lingering through the Thanksgiving holiday.

After arriving at the arcade, Luna posted a video to Instagram reacting to the burglary.

"Excuse my French, but f*&# whoever did this," said Luna on Instagram. "Look at this man, my whole counter. Wow dude."

Luna met with FOX 11 on Saturday to show some of the destruction. He said the thieves stole PlayStation consoles, a popcorn machine, cameras, a DVR system, televisions, the cash register, a debit card reader, the X-Men arcade game and more.

He estimates between the stolen items and damages, the crooks will cost him about $12,000.

"There was an X-Men 4-player that was right there," said Luna. "They took a full-sized game right out the door. I have pictures and video of them dragging it out."

Thieves dragging an arcade game machine out of Extraordinaire Arcade in San Bernardino.

The crooks then climbed into the arcade’s attic and crawled to a salon next door. The salon owner says her alarm system alerted her about the break-in around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

"They dropped down, but I have double locks on each door," said Teri Sandoval, owner of Salon Metro. "So, they were like caged animals. They couldn’t get back out once they got in, and I can speak through my security system. So, I [was] screaming at them, ‘The cops are on the way, you better get the heck out of here!"

The burglars managed to climb out before police arrived.

Both business owners believe the thieves came from nearby homeless encampments.

"I like San Bernardino, but the homeless stuff is bad," said Sandoval.

"I say [they were] homeless because we have them on surveillance camera, and I recognize some of them," said Luna. "I’m not going to just accuse anybody. We saw them."

The arcade will be closed through Tuesday as Luna works to clean-up and replace stolen items. He says he hopes the community will come checkout and support his business during this trying time.

So far, no arrests have been made.

"There was at least 18 of y’all, probably more," said Luna. "I just want to let you know I got you on camera, and I’m coming for you, not physically, but I’m coming after you. Law enforcement is going to get y’all."

Anyone with information is urged to contact San Bernardino police.