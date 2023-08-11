The Issue Is: Tony Thurmond, Katie Couric

This week on "The Issue Is," Elex Michaelson sits down with California's Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond to discuss education controversies across the state, including debates over ethnic studies, transgender policy, and COVID's impact on education.

Then, Michaelson is joined by legendary journalist Katie Couric to discuss the latest "Stand Up To Cancer" telecast, and the incredible advancements made in the fight against cancer.





