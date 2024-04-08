Target rolls out Target Circle 360 paid membership

Target’s paid membership program has made its official debut.

The membership, Target Circle 360, started accepting sign-ups on Sunday.

Its launch coincided with the popular retailer rolling out its upgraded Target Circle loyalty program.

Target Circle 360 comes with "unlimited access to Target’s same-day delivery with Shipt, with no delivery fees on orders over $35," the retailer said in a recent press release. Those orders are supposed to come as quickly as 60 minutes from purchase.

With the paid membership, the retailer will let customers take an extra 30 days to decide whether they want to return a piece of merchandise. The company has also highlighted the program’s "free 2-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items" benefit.

Target has set the cost of the Target Circle 360 membership at $99 per year.

However, the retailer is running a promotion through May 18 that slashes the price to $49 for the first year if Target customers sign up by that date. That price is also available to those with Target Circle Cards but applies to more than just one year, according to the retailer.

Target first revealed its plans to overhaul its Target Circle program and add a paid membership tier about a month ago.

For its free Target Circle membership, perks include automatically-applied deals, "just-for-you bonuses" and access to free trials from partner brands. Target Circle Card holders also get new benefits.

"The new Target Circle experience was designed to flex and grow with our guests to deliver more value and ease – no matter how they choose to shop with us – so every visit feels personal, rewarding and made just for you," Cara Sylvester, chief guest experience officer, said in a March press release.

The retailer commemorated the changes by holding a Target Circle Week filled with discounts and promotions for Target Circle members. It will run through Saturday.

The categories where customers will find deals range from apparel to outdoor living, according to the retailer.

Target worked with actress Kristen Wiig to promote both the Target Cirlce Week and loyalty program relaunch, casting her in a dozen ad spots. In the ads, she takes on the role of "Target Lady" from "Saturday Night Live" again.

In March, executives reported that over 100 million people belonged to the retailer's Target Circle program in total.

Target’s retail footprint consists of nearly 2,000 stores. The company has said it is looking to increase that by over 300 locations in 10 years.

