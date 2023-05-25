Expand / Collapse search

Takeoff shooting: Suspect Patrick Xavier Clark indicted for murder of Migos rapper in Houston

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Updated 3:36PM
Entertainment
FOX 26 CRIME FILES: Takeoff killed in Houston

Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston while attending a private party at a bowling alley in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON - The man charged in the death of Migos rapper Takeoff has been indicted on a murder charge, officials confirm.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Patrick Xavier Clark was indicted by a grand jury Thursday morning.

TAKEOFF-SHOOTING-SUSPECT.jpg

Patrick Xavier Clark, left, charged with the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff, right. (Harris County Sheriffs Office/Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed on Nov. 1 when gunfire erupted outside of a private party at a Downtown Houston bowling alley. Two others were injured.

Police believe the shooting happened after a dice game, but Takeoff was an innocent bystander. An autopsy showed he died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Police announced Clark's arrest a month after the shooting.

Takeoff was part of the Grammy Award-nominated rap trio Migos with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from suburban Atlanta.