A suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of rapper Takeoff last month in Houston.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark has been charged with Takeoff's murder. He was arrested Thursday evening.

Patrick Xavier Clark (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed when gunfire erupted outside of a private party at a Downtown Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Two others were hit by gunfire but survived.

Police believe the shooting happened after a dice game, but Takeoff was an innocent bystander.

"There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting," said HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow. "I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing in the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside. He was not armed."

An autopsy showed Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Police say over 30 people who were standing outside after the shooting left the scene without giving a statement, and they still need to speak with many of them.

"Any individual that's killed in our city, it's tough, and it's tough on the family and tough on their friends. Everybody deserves an investigation," Chief Finner said. "But the investigator said it, we need people to step up, too. Do your part as a citizen. And if you see something, you need to say something. Don't let the fear paralyze you. Step up and say something, and we're all better and safer because of that."

Takeoff was part of the Grammy Award-nominated rap trio Migos with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from suburban Atlanta.

Videos capture moments leading up to Takeoff shooting

Two videos obtained by TMZ last month captured the moments before the shots were fired.

In one of the videos, a man dressed in black is seen holding a gun close while Quavo is involved in a heated discussion with someone. Takeoff and top-rated boxer, Shakur Stevenson, were both standing nearby.

In the video, you can hear a discussion about basketball, and someone, possibly Quavo, says "I don’t get down like that."

Quavo briefly walks behind the man holding the gun. Then, you can hear the sound of multiple gunshots, and people are seen fleeing from the bullets. At least 10 shots could be heard being fired in the video.

There is no evidence that points to who fired the first shot but you can see the man dressed in black pointing and firing the gun.

Houston police have seen the video and said last month that the man had been deemed a person of interest.

Cameron Joshua arrested on weapons charge

Another man who was seen on video during the deadly shooting is accused of illegally having a gun at the time. But during a court hearing, prosecutors said the suspect, Cameron Joshua, 22, is not believed to have fired a weapon during Takeoff’s shooting.

Joshua was arrested on Nov. 22, according to court documents, on gun charges including felony to possess a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

A previously convicted felon, Cameron was arrested for "unlawfully, intentionally, and knowingly possessing a firearm at a location other than the premises at which the Defendant lived" on Nov. 1.

He was previously convicted of Grand Theft in Los Angeles County on Oct. 27, official court records stated.

"We believe Cameron Joshua has been appropriately charged in this case and we’re continuing our investigation into the death of Takeoff," Matt Gilliam, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, told reporters in a brief statement after Wednesday’s hearing.

Cameron Joshua (Photo: Harris County Jail Records)

Christopher Downey, Joshua’s attorney, told reporters that he has not seen anything to suggest that his client fired a weapon or had anything to do with Takeoff’s shooting.

"The bottom line is ... Cameron Joshua did not shoot Takeoff," Downey said.

When asked if Joshua knows who shot Takeoff, Downey said, "We will discuss that with the DA’s office if we decide to. Right now, we’re charged with offenses and we’re not saying anything."

During the hearing, a judge decided to keep Joshua in custody until a bond hearing set for next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.