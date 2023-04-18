Expand / Collapse search

Suspects in Dallas murder arrested in California near US-Mexico border

By FOX 4 Staff
DALLAS - Two suspects in a Dallas murder were arrested over the weekend at a California checkpoint near the U.S.-Mexico border.

20-year-olds Christopher Torres and Victoria Vargas Zuniga are charged with murder in a homicide earlier this month in Dallas' Red Bird neighborhood.

Shooting suspect police sketch (Source: Dallas Police)

On April 8, 24-year-old Andy Rangel was shot and killed outside a gas station on South Polk Street in Dallas.

Police released a sketch of one of the suspects and video of a 2006 or 2007 Buick Rendezvous driving away from the scene with a male suspect and a female driver.

On Sunday, April 16, Torres and Vargas Zuniga were arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection during a checkpoint search.

Both suspects are being held in the Imperial County Jail in El Centro, California. They are expected to be extradited back to Dallas.