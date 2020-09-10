Suspect killed after deputies reportedly return fire in Compton shooting

A suspect was killed by deputies on Thursday morning during the execution of a search warrant in Compton, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

LASD Operation Safe Streets detectives were serving a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of South Bradfield Avenue around 5:36 a.m. As the search warrant was being executed, the primary suspect allegedly opened fire upon the deputies, according to LASD.

Deputies said they returned fire, striking the adult male suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.

Video from SkyFOX confirmed that the suspect was killed in the backyard of the residence.

"This morning all I heard was gunshots around 5:40 in the morning. Probably about 20 to 25 shots," said Malcolm James, who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, LASD said in a press release. They did not release any information on the weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.