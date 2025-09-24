Stop putting cones in front of your house to 'claim' parking spots, California police department warns

The Brief Police are warning residents that it is illegal to use cones or other objects to "reserve" parking on a public street. Placing objects in the street is a violation of California Vehicle Code and local ordinances. Police advise residents that they have the right to move illegally placed cones to park and can report the issue to local authorities.



A California police department is warning residents not to put cones in front of their homes to prevent others from parking there.

It's illegal

What we know:

"We understand.. parking in the city is limited and finding a spot can feel like winning the lottery," the San Bruno Police Department shared on social media.

Per California Vehicle Code 21465, it is illegal to place traffic cones or other unauthorized objects on a public street to reserve a parking spot. Many cities and local ordinances prohibit such actions.

‘It's an all-out war on my street'

What they're saying:

Residents are reminded that public streets are for everyone, cones and garbage cans are not personal "reserved" signs, and blocking off parking "isn't just inconsiderate, it's not allowed."

Police also said to keep in mind that garbage cans should be placed at the curb the night before or day of your scheduled pickup — not to save parking spots.

"I pretty much have a collection of cones in the back of my pickup truck. The only way I don't park somewhere is when there's a ‘no parking’ sign with a date and time," one person shared. "Somebody put the cones out. I pick them up and throw them in the back of my truck."

"Well, many people believe that the street parking in front of the house is only for them, and if [you] move the cones and park there, next the car will have flat tires or it will be scratched, or cracked windshield," another said.

"How about parking enforcement actually doing their job and citing cars that are parked for weeks on end and not moved?" another suggested.

"I see the majority of driveways unoccupied. People should really park in their garages or driveways first before scavenging ro open spots," someone else said.

"It's an all-out war on my street these days. New neighbors, lots of entitled people. The new neighbor next door blocks her parking with garbage cans every week," another said. "People mark in the middle here where 2 cars can fit. They hit our cars! It's ridiculous! We need parking permits!"

You can report it

What you can do:

If you encounter unauthorized cones, you have the right to move the cones out of the way to park your vehicle legally on a public street.

You can also report the illegally placed cones to your local authorities via 311 or by contacting your city council member's office.

There are some exceptions

What they're saying:

Some exceptions for placing cones or other equipment on public streets are for construction, maintenance, or official city work, which requires a permit.