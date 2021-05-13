LIVE: Standoff underway in Palmdale after kidnapping supect leads authorities on a chase

A kidnapping suspect is in a standoff with deputies following a high-speed pursuit through parts of the Antelope Valley.

SkyFOX picked up the pursuit in Lancaster as the driver, believed to be in a Prius, sped on the 14 freeway.

The suspect is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

Video from SkyFOX shows the vehicle driving at a high-rate of speed on the 14 freeway. The driver eventually got off the freeway and drove on the wrong side of Avenue S in the Lancaster area.

The suspect sped through the streets and avoided spike strips that were put down by law enforcement. At one point during the chase, another vehicle accidently crashed into a deputy's patrol car.

The suspect eventually drove in and out of a cul-de-sac as he attempted to evade police.

Shortly afterwards, the driver and the passenger exited the vehicle and ran towards a two-story apartment building known as Sierra View Gardens on 37850 20th St E in Palmdale. The female passenger surrendered, but the male driver fled into an apartment complex.

The suspect was seen running with something in his hands, it’s not known if that item was a weapon.

Police quickly surrounded the building with guns drawn as the suspected barricaded himself inside. There are reports of shots fired. It is not known if anyone was struck.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.