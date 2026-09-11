Southern California marks 25th anniversary of 9/11 attacks with ceremonies, tributes

The Brief Public safety leaders and elected officials across Southern California will gather Friday for ceremonies marking the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Commemorations include civic tributes, student displays featuring thousands of flags, bell tollings, and a special honors ceremony ahead of Saturday's UCLA football game. Events begin early Friday morning with coordinated moments of silence and extend into the weekend across multiple cities, schools, and local venues.



Public safety officials, community leaders, and residents across Southern California will gather on Friday for a series of memorial ceremonies marking 25 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The region-wide commemorations feature honor guards, bell tributes, flag displays, and public reflections honoring the 2,977 victims killed in the deadliest attack on American soil.

Local perspective:

The central ceremony in Los Angeles takes place at 9 a.m. at the LAFD Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center, featuring Mayor Karen Bass, LAFD Chief Jaime Moore, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna, and LA County Fire Deputy Chief Robert Harris.

The program includes bagpipers, a helicopter flyover, and the traditional ringing of the "10-Bells."

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Civic and educational organizations across the region have scheduled parallel observances.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Andrés E. Chait will join students at Pacoima Middle School for a 9 a.m. ceremony featuring a walk-by display of hundreds of American flags.

In Malibu, Pepperdine University hosts its annual Waves of Flags display at Alumni Park, displaying nearly 3,000 flags representing each life lost in the attacks.

The FBI's Los Angeles offices will host an observance at 10 a.m., following a week of employee tributes that included a Memorial Stair Climb, a blood drive, and a 2,977-lap Walk of Honor around the federal building.

Early morning gatherings begin at 6:45 a.m. at San Gabriel Fire Station 51, coordinated with the Verdugo Fire Communications Center for a valleywide tribute, including a 6:59 a.m. moment of silence.

Additional early ceremonies are set for 7:30 a.m. at Fire Station 1 in Santa Monica—home to a permanent piece of World Trade Center steel—and at the Hermosa Beach 9/11 Memorial with Mayor Mike Detoy.

Alhambra Fire Station 71 hosts a 9 a.m. service, while John Glenn High School in Norwalk holds a student-led ceremony at 9:11 a.m.

Carson will hold an evening tribute from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring Keynote Speaker Acting Assistant Fire Chief Wade Kelsey, and in Beverly Hills, Jill Pila, widow of World Trade Center victim Jim Gartenberg, will speak during an 8 p.m. Rosh Hashana service at the Saban Theatre.

Big picture view:

The observances stem from the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in which 19 al-Qaida terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners, striking the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and crashing in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Among the nearly 3,000 fatalities were 343 New York City firefighters, 37 Port Authority police officers, and 23 New York police officers.

The historical event triggered major reforms in global aviation security and prompt military actions in Afghanistan.

What's next:

Countywide public safety departments will maintain open access to various memorial sites throughout the weekend for residents seeking individual reflection.

On Saturday afternoon, the commemorations transition to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, where local first responders and their family members will be recognized on the field prior to UCLA's kickoff against San Diego State.