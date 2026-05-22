'Selling Sunset' cast shake-up: These cast members are not returning
Netflix’s hit real estate reality show "Selling Sunset" will celebrate a milestone 10th season, and it will come with some big changes to the cast.
What we know:
Following an explosive ninth season, Chrishell Stause announced her departure from the show. Stause had been an integral part of the cast since its first season.
Also leaving "Selling Sunset" are Mary Bonnet, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani and Sandra Vergara. TMZ reported that the four were informed their contracts would not be renewed. Earlier this year, Alanna Gold also announced she was moving on to focus on other things in her life including real estate, new business ventures and her mental health.
The entertainment news outlet also reported Bre Tiesi and Amanza Smith would be back. In addition, Netflix confirmed original cast members Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa are coming back.
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: (L-R) Brett Oppenheim, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, Bre Tiesi, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet attend Netflix's Real-Tea FYSEE Event featuring cast and filmmakers of "Love Is Blind", "Selling Sun (Getty Images)
What they're saying:
"I’m still ambitious and direct, but I think people will see a version of me that’s more centered and even more sure of herself," Quinn said in an interview with Tudum.
What's next:
Filming for the new season started this week. So far, a release date has not been announced.
The Source: s report is based on official production confirmations from Netflix (Tudum) and TMZ.