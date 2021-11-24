Security guard shot during attempted robbery in Oakland while protecting news crew

An armed security guard protecting a local news crew on Wednesday afternoon was shot during an attempted robbery in Oakland, police said.

The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of 14th and Webster streets in downtown Oakland.

A KRON 4 news crew was in the area covering the rash of retail thefts around the Bay Area when the guard was shot in the abdomen.

The guard was rushed to Highland Hospital and into emergency surgery. He is now listed in stable condition, authorities said.

No other members of the news crew were harmed, KRON 4's Vice President and General Manager Jim Rose said in a statement.

Many local news agencies routinely assign guards to accompany reporters or crews out in the field as a layer of protection.

Rose said, "…Our thoughts and prayers are with the security guard and his family and we wish him a complete recovery. "

Oakland police said no suspects were arrested.

"As you know it has been an extremely violent week. We are asking if you are in the area, have a business, or live nearby to please check your surveillance footage as you may have captured the crime, before, during, or after it occurred," the police department said in a news release.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.