Repeat DUI offender accused in hit-and-run death of boy in Dana Point due in court

The Brief A 59-year-old San Juan Capistrano man was arrested for a DUI hit-and-run that killed 12-year-old Luis Adrian Morales-Pacheco while the boy walked to school. The suspect, Bradley Gene Funk, is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder due to having prior DUI convictions and a previous warning (Watson Advisory). Funk was already on probation until 2026 stemming from two separate 2020 DUI cases and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday on a probation violation.



A 59-year-old San Juan Capistrano man is due to appear in court Thursday following a DUI hit-and-run collision that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy walking to school in Dana Point.

What we know:

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Department (OCSD) responded to the crash at about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday at Dana Point Harbor Drive and Park Lantern.

According to authorities, the driver, Bradley Gene Funk, apparently drove onto a curb and struck 12-year-old Luis Adrian Morales-Pacheco of San Juan Capistrano, who was walking to school with his brother. His brother was not injured.

Funk fled the scene but was located by deputies about two or three miles away, aided by witnesses.

Funk was booked on suspicion of hit-and-run, driving under the influence, and second-degree murder.

Dig deeper:

Funk's second-degree murder charge is linked to his prior conviction for DUI.

According to court records, he accepted a plea deal on July 22, 2021, which resolved two previous DUI cases against him, leaving him on probation until July 21, 2026.

In that deal, Funk pleaded guilty to:

Misdemeanor hit-and-run with property damage and driving under the influence of alcohol for an incident on July 13, 2020.

Driving under the influence of alcohol for an incident on July 10, 2020.

As part of his sentence, he was ordered to complete an 18-month multi-offender alcohol program and serve 240 days in jail, with 180 days stayed pending completion of his probation.

Big picture view:

When defendants are convicted of DUI, they are issued a Watson Advisory.

This warning explicitly states that if they are caught driving under the influence again and someone is killed, they could face an upgraded charge from voluntary manslaughter to second-degree murder.

A murder defendant can only be released by winning parole, while a manslaughter conviction carries a set time in prison as punishment.

What's next:

Funk is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday regarding a probation allegation for his prior DUI convictions.