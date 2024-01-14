Rapper Ice-T's wife Coco Austin scrutinized on social media after allowing daughter, 8, to play drinking game

article

Rapper Ice-T and his wife Coco Austin are familiar with the parenting police. Often ridiculed for how they raise daughter Coco, 8, Austin recently came under fire for allowing the couple's daughter to play an adult game.

In a video posted to Instagram, Austin showcased Chanel's apparent "hidden talent"; throwing ping pong balls into solo cups. After bouncing 4 balls into cups consecutively, Austin exclaimed that "no one" could beat her daughter "in a drinking game."

"You gotta take a shot now," Chanel can be heard telling her mother.

Some fans were irate that Austin had introduced Chanel to the game, suggesting it could lead to problems in her future. "What parent in their right mind would teach their child about beer pong," one questioned. "She could become an alcoholic."

"If normal everyday parents were to do this with their children and post it to their social media account you can bet social services would be there in a hot second to take their children away," another incensed user wrote. "This is how Coco grew up," another shared. "This is how she was raised. So this is how she is going to raise her daughter…I don’t think this is neglect, rather the only parenting style she knows. When in reality it’s painfully inappropriate and damaging."

(L-R) Coco Austin, Chanel Nicole Marrow, and Ice-T attend the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA)

Addressing the discourse in her comments section, Austin clarified that they were playing the game with water, not alcohol.

Despite some overt criticism, most of the comments leaned towards supportive. Some noted that the game is nothing a child wouldn't find in an arcade. Others lauded the youngster's hand-eye coordination and proposed she was preparing for college.

A representative for Austin and Ice-T did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. The couple have been married since 2002.

Both Ice-T and Austin have defended themselves from scrutiny in the past.

"We do our parenting," the " Law & Order: SVU " actor told People magazine last year. "I think the thing of it is, it's Ice-T and Coco. Our parenting is a lot different than the normal, square couple from Oklahoma. I'm a f---ing rock star, it’s different….We’re like the Osbournes. We have a different dynamic in our house. But it's not harmful. That's the main thing. It's us."

Austin told Fox News Digital last February that the haters are inconsequential. "They don't affect me at all… It's just like whatever they're trying to get to me, but they don't."

