Quirky green bean casserole flavored drink re-released by sparkling water brand

There's a unique sparkling water flavor inspired by a classic side dish that could raise some eyebrows this holiday season.

The beverage brand, Aura Bora, first released the canned drink last year and after a positive response from customers, it's now re-releasing the bizarre concoction.

"We did green bean casserole because we felt like turkey and gravy should be illegal and green bean casserole felt a little more approachable," Paul Voge, CEO and co-founder of the California-based company, told FOX Business.

Voge describes Aura Bora craft flavors as unique with ingredients that may be familiar to consumers, but never before in the form of sparkling water.

Aura Bora has re-released its strangest flavor to date, and it fits in with the holiday spirit plus people's love for green bean casserole. Would you taste it? (Aura Bora / Fox News)

What started as a joke, Voge said, he and his team made a list of gross sparkling water flavors — including sage, one of the three main ingredients in the Green Bean Casserole sparkling water.

"Bursting with sweet, earthy, and buttery flavor, this sparkling water features real fresh sage extract and is like taking a bite out of a perfectly crunchy, succulent green bean," the brand says in its drink description.

Green bean casserole is made with green beans, fried onions and mushroom soup. It's a popular dish that Americans traditionally add to their Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner tables.

This unique, craft flavor features real sage extract that plays into the name's green bean flavor. (Aura Bora / Fox News)

"We called it green bean casserole for the disgust, for the clickbait of it," Voge said.

In 2022, Aura Bora made only a few thousand cases with the anticipation of mixed reviews. Now, consumers have been requesting the re-release, according to the brand.

Green bean casserole (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post via Getty Images; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Aura Bora re-released Green Bean Casserole on Nov. 7 and has already seen an increase in sales.

The three-step process for Aura Bora consumers is: disgusted, intrigued and delighted, Voge said.

"Haters love to hate, and I think, ironically, that is why it has become so popular," he said.



Some social media users have reacted to the casserole-inspired beverage.



"People have too much time to waste. Green bean casserole sparkling water?! Why?" on woman wrote on X.



"I was skeptical at first, but wow, I think Green Bean Casserole is my new favorite @drinkaurabora flavor. Surprising green apple notes following the immediately recognizable green bean up front. Really nice," another person wrote.

"GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE WOOOO," another person commented.

"So tempting but also sounds so yucky!" said another.

Voge said he hopes Aura Bora's out-of-box drinks serve as conversation starters for friends and family at festive gatherings with its "dare to be different" flavors.

The Green Bean Casserole herbal sparkling water will be available through the end of 2023, according to Aura Bora.