Pursuit of carjacking suspect ends with rollover crash in Sun Valley

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Sun Valley
At least four people were arrested.

LOS ANGELES - The pursuit of some carjacking suspects ended with a rollover crash Friday morning. 

The California Highway Patrol says Azusa police officers were chasing a stolen vehicle when it was involved in a collision in Sun Valley around 1:30 Friday morning. 

At least four people were arrested. Video from the scene showed a damaged CHP unit and at least two of the suspects being placed into ambulances.

Additional details were not immediately available.