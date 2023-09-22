Pursuit of carjacking suspect ends with rollover crash in Sun Valley
LOS ANGELES - The pursuit of some carjacking suspects ended with a rollover crash Friday morning.
The California Highway Patrol says Azusa police officers were chasing a stolen vehicle when it was involved in a collision in Sun Valley around 1:30 Friday morning.
At least four people were arrested. Video from the scene showed a damaged CHP unit and at least two of the suspects being placed into ambulances.
Additional details were not immediately available.