Preliminary 3.0-magnitude earthquake reported in Yucca Valley area

article

A preliminary 3.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in the Yucca Valley area Thursday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened at 8:46 p.m. about 1.9 miles north-northwest of Yucca Valley. Its depth was reported at about 4.1 miles, according to the USGS.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The USGS is asking anyone who felt the quake is asked to submit a brief report. You can click here for more information.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.