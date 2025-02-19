Possible Bellflower kidnapping suspect arrested, victim found safe

The Brief The victim of a possible kidnapping in Bellflower was found safe, authorities said. Officials said the alleged kidnapping occurred on Feb. 16, 2025. The suspect has been arrested.



A possible kidnapping case in Bellflower has come to an end after the victim was found safe.

Officials said a suspect has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

What we know:

On Sunday, Feb. 16, a woman in her 40s was allegedly forced into a vehicle in the 9800 block of Cedar Street in Bellflower.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 9800 block of Cedar Street, near the intersection of Bellflower Boulevard, where a woman was reported to have been forced out of a Toyota Camry and into a Ford Explorer.

The SUV then drove away and traveled eastbound on Cedar Street.

"It is believed the female victim knows the suspect and that she was taken by the suspect against her will and is in physical danger," sheriff's officials said. "To date, the female victim has not been identified, nor has anyone matching her physical description been reported missing to local law enforcement."

What we don't know:

Details on the victim's identity were unavailable, but both the cars were recovered, according to LASD.