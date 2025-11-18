Suspect shot dead by police outside Applebee's in Corona

The Brief An assault with a deadly weapon suspect was shot dead outside an Applebee's in Corona overnight. The shooting happened shortly after police received a report about a man armed with a crowbar. Investigators said the suspect was also involved in a crash that left the crash victim injured.



An investigation was underway in Corona after a man accused of swinging a crowbar at vehicles at a shopping center was shot dead by officers overnight, officials said.

What we know:

Officials with the Corona Police Department said dispatch received reports about a man swinging a crowbar near Mckinley Street and Promenade Avenue near the Corona Hills Marketplace before 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Arriving officers located a man armed with a metal tire iron. Officers gave the suspect multiple commands to drop the weapon. However, investigators said the suspect refused to comply and eventually, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was struck by police gunfire. Despite life-saving efforts, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Corona PD investigators added the suspect also used his car to strike another vehicle, causing the victim to sustain moderate injuries.

Aerial images from SkyFOX on Tuesday showed homicide investigators at the scene.

A portion of the roadway was shut down. However, most of the marketplace remains open.

The police shooting is being investigated by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Riverside County DA's Office and Corona PD.

What we don't know:

The name of the assault with a deadly weapon suspect has not been released.