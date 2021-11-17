Police responding to Lake View Terrace neighborhood after reports of possible armed prowler sighting

article

The Los Angeles Police Department is responding to reports of a possible sighting of a man wanted for a string of burglaries in the Shadow Hills area of the San Fernando Valley.

Wednesday around 8 p.m. LAPD confirmed there was a sighting of a person matching the description of the armed prowler in Lake View Terrace.

Multiple agencies are responding to the area of Wheatland Ave and Wentworth St.

The suspect police are searching for is responsible for at least eight residential and commercial burglaries in Shadow Hills and parts of the northeast San Fernando Valley.

RELATED: Armed prowler terrorizing Shadow Hills neighborhood

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.