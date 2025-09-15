Confused motorcyclist detained by police after traveling along 10 Freeway in LA County

A motorcyclist was detained after they were traveling along the 10 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley.

What we know:

SkyFOX was initially searching for a police chase scene on Monday, September 15 after hearing reports of a motorcyclist being wanted for driving with license plates that weren't visible.

The motorcyclist traveled from San Bernardino to Los Angeles County, but there were no police cruisers trailing closely behind them with the lights on.

The motorcyclist eventually pulled over and was visibly confused by helicopter lights circling around them.

Shortly after pulling over, police arrived and questioned the confused motorcyclist.

What we don't know:

The motorcyclist was handcuffed, but it is unknown if he'll end up getting arrested as of 8 p.m. Although police were initially looking for a motorcyclist with blacked-out license plates, the plates were visible on the confused motorcyclist's vehicle.