Police arrest Jersey Mike's customer who stole tip jar after wrong order

Hemet Police have arrested a Jersey Mike's customer who went ballistic and stole the tip jar when a sandwich shop employee got her order wrong.

This happened at the Jersey Mike's on South Sanderson Avenue in Hemet.

The woman was seen on video cursing at the 17-year-old employee and throws napkins at another employee.

She then steals chips and drinks and takes the employees' tip jar.

As that woman is leaving, she shoved the 17-year-old employee.

Hemet Police arrested Rechelle Williams, a resident of Moreno Valley, on Tuesday following a traffic stop in the 800 block of N. State St.

She was charged with robbery and burglary.

