Video shows deputy running red light, crashing into cars, building in Pico Union

The Brief A 3-vehicle crash occurred after a marked sheriff's K9 vehicle seemingly ran a red light. The crash happened Aug. 14 at the intersection of Washington Blvd. and Vermont Ave. in Pico Union. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said a deputy was in LA conducting a follow-up investigation.



Surveillance video appears to show a San Bernardino County deputy running a red light, triggering a multi-vehicle collision.

What we know:

The crash happened Thursday, August 14 after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Blvd. and Vermont Ave. in Pico Union.

According to LAPD, at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

One of the vehicles, a marked sheriff's K9 vehicle, appeared to have run a red light while traveling on Vermont Ave. and struck a vehicle traveling on Washington Blvd. The impact of the crash caused the sheriff's vehicle to plow into a nearby building. Another vehicle hit a light pole.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released the following statement, "Our deputy was in LA conducting follow-up on an investigation when the crash occurred. The deputy sustained a minor injury, and LAPD is handling the traffic collision investigation."

It's unclear if any other injuries were reported.