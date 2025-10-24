Pasadena bakery co-owner and Dodger superfan is gaining her own fanbase

A Pasadena bakery co-owner is helping feed Dodger players and staff year-round. Now the Dodgers superfan is gaining her own fan base.

If you're at Dodger stadium, you've likely run into Unma.

The grandmother and business owner doesn't miss a game or a chance to cheer on the Boys in Blue. She's hard to miss with her signature sequence Dodger outfit.

What they're saying:

"Most of the times if we go to the game she wants to be there right when the gates open," said Hailey Kwon.

She and her mother, Unma, own and operate Dots Cafe & Bakery in Pasadena.

The business has served the community for nearly 20 years, but when its baseball season, Unma is all in on the Dodgers and revolves her work schedule around the team's schedule so she doesn't miss a game.

Lately the die-hard Dodger fan has been getting recognized by fans more and more with people wanting to take pictures with her. She even gets stopped outside the ballpark.

"She high fives everybody when she gets there," said Hailey. "Recently we were in the parking lot and we were getting pulled over and actually the officer just wanted to just take a picture with my mom."

Unma not only gets the chance to celebrate with the team, she also feeds them.

"We get the opportunity to feed the staff, we've done a lot of stuff with the players, special occasions, birthdays, just like events that they have at the stadium," said Hailey.

Unma has her favorite players but Hailey says her mom is slowly becoming a fan favorite.

"You know she's a grandmother too so finding a lot of joy in my mom wearing this cute outfit also being such a great Dodger fan, I think people just love seeing that," said Hailey.